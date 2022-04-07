Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Visteon traded as low as $99.36 and last traded at $99.55. 2,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.33.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.73.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $24,012,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.