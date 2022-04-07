Berenberg Bank Increases Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 150

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 138 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Capital stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of £198.19 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

