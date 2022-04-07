PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 6,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 456,537 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $5.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.