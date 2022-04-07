Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Reduced by Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

TPVG stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.