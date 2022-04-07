Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.38) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.64) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.72) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.11) to GBX 310 ($4.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.63 ($5.54).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 247 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.15). The company has a market cap of £709.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,163.93). Also, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($121,180.33). Insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000 over the last 90 days.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.