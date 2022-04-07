$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $21.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $22.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONEOK (OKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.