Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $46.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

