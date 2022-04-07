Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Celsion Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Celsion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Celsion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Celsion has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Celsion by 435.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.