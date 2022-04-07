Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

