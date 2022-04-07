Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

NYSE:SWX opened at $79.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $46,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Southwest Gas by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 229,062 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

