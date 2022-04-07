Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$590.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.17.

YRI opened at C$7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 38.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$7.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Insiders sold 332,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,880 in the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

