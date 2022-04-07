Paul Christopher Swinney Acquires 3,950 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £12,284.50 ($16,110.82).

Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tristel alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,590.16).

TSTL stock opened at GBX 305 ($4.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.91. The stock has a market cap of £143.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.54. Tristel plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 2.62 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.04%.

About Tristel (Get Rating)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.