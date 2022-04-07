Paul Christopher Swinney Acquires 3,950 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £12,284.50 ($16,110.82).
Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,590.16).
TSTL stock opened at GBX 305 ($4.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.91. The stock has a market cap of £143.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.54. Tristel plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.
About Tristel (Get Rating)
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.