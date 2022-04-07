Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,500. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Associated British Foods traded as low as GBX 1,572.50 ($20.62) and last traded at GBX 1,576 ($20.67), with a volume of 816984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,643 ($21.55).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,503.33 ($32.83).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.44), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,048,167.45).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,805.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,894.66.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

