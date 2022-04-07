Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Insider Sells £31,586.51 in Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.59), for a total value of £31,586.51 ($41,424.93).

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 748.60 ($9.82) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle plc has a 12 month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 821.20 ($10.77). The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 726.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 693.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TATE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.26) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.20) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

