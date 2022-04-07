Insider Selling: IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Insider Sells 2,870,000 Shares of Stock

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) insider David Meaden sold 2,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total value of £1,750,700 ($2,296,000.00).

LON:IDOX opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.96. IDOX plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.71 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £272.13 million and a PE ratio of 22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get IDOX alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 78 ($1.02) target price on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

IDOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions including planning, building control, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.