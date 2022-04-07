Rose Hill Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 12th (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Rose Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Rose Hill Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ ROSEU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROSEU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,034,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

