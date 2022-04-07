CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTBC. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MTBC stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

