StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

