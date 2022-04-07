Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of LITE opened at $90.78 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

