Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $216.00 at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.22.

Shares of OKTA opened at $150.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.04. Okta has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,716,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

