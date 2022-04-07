StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.84. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 538.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

