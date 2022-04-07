Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CL. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.