Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LABP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.