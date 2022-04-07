AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,855 ($129.25).

AZN opened at £104.62 ($137.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a fifty-two week high of £104.72 ($137.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,175.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,849.13. The stock has a market cap of £162.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

