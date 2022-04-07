Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $249.93 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after buying an additional 984,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

