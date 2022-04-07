Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.