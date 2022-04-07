Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

JPSWY stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. Japan Steel Works has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $491.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Japan Steel Works will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

