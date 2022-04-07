$110.15 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) to announce $110.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.60 million to $110.69 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $103.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $445.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAWS. StockNews.com began coverage on Lawson Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $325.35 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $62.10.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

