Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.