Morgan Stanley (MS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.13 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

