State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,136,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,660,000 after acquiring an additional 102,481 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.