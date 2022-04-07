Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

NYSE VRT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vertiv by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.