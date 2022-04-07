Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Down 3.9%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.71. 95,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 224,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $110.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Wrap Technologies ( NASDAQ:WRAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 316.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 565.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 83,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,156 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

