CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CONX stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

