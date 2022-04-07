Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) Trading Down 0.1%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 118.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 392,335 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 59.8% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 573.0% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

