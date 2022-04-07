Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Shares Down 0.1%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 232,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 188,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

