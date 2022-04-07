Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Trading Up 0.1%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 10,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 48,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

