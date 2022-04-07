Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAMU. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Slam during the fourth quarter worth about $1,976,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth about $433,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

