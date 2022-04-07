Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.76 and last traded at $51.87. Approximately 2,537,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,242,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.