Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Shares Up 0.3%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 7,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 43,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth $104,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 20.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.