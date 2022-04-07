Head to Head Survey: John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Pearson shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pearson and John Wiley & Sons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearson 1 6 5 0 2.33 John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pearson and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearson N/A N/A N/A John Wiley & Sons 7.06% 18.61% 6.04%

Dividends

Pearson pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. John Wiley & Sons pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pearson and John Wiley & Sons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pearson $4.71 billion 1.64 $218.64 million N/A N/A John Wiley & Sons $1.94 billion 1.49 $148.26 million $2.59 19.99

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than John Wiley & Sons.

Volatility and Risk

Pearson has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pearson beats John Wiley & Sons on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management. The Global Assessment Learning segment includes Pearson VUE, US student assessment and clinical assessment. The North America Courseware segment provides courseware and services businesses in the US and Canada. The International segment offers courseware and other businesses outside North America and including UK Qualifications and English. The company was founded by Pearson Samuel in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About John Wiley & Sons (Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. This segment also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. It sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, and other customers. The Academic & Professional Learning segment provides scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as learning, development, and assessment services for businesses and professionals. This segment distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, Websites, distributor networks, and other online applications. The Education Services segment provides online program management services for higher education institutions and mthree talent placement services for professionals and businesses. The company was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

