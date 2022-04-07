$0.49 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

