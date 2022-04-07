Helix Price Tops $0.0013 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $46,328.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001191 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

