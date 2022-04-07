Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Gameswap has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $30,609.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars.

