Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.33 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $98,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,714 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

