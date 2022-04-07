Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 2%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 4,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.83 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

About Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

