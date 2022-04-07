Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 52,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 94,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of C$38.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

About Indiva (CVE:NDVA)

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

