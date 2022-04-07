Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 52,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 94,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a market cap of C$38.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.
About Indiva (CVE:NDVA)
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.