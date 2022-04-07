Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Down 0.7%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.75 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.97). 100,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 145,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($1.99).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.12. The stock has a market cap of £178.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

