The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.10 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.10 ($1.38). Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

PEBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £180.01 million and a P/E ratio of 24.43.

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($73,180.33).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

