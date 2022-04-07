iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$26.27 and last traded at C$26.31. 158,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 86,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.